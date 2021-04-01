Once again, Charizard is proving to be the most popular and most valuable of all creatures that end up on a Pokemon card.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen an increase in popularity, value, and just plain mainstream awareness once again. Much like when the first cards were released, collectors and resellers alike search high and low for old and new gems.

This is proven by the incredible purchases seen as of late. Hundreds of thousands of dollars go into buying Pokemon cards. Some of these Pokemon cards are even opened on a live-stream. Some end up being fake. That is the kind of demand just saw a Charizard sell for over $300,000.

The story behind the Pokemon trading card that sold for $300,000

Image via PWCC Auctions

The holographic Charizard is the holy grail of all Pokemon cards. The 1999 Shadowless first-edition version may be the most iconic trading card of all time. This is proven by the fact that a bidding war waged for one of these coveted cards.

An eBay auction, done by PWCC Auctions, saw a long bidding battle finally end with this Charizard card being purchased for $311,800. The card has a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade, the highest that can be given by PSA, a notable card grading company.

Out of the couple thousand of these Pokemon cards graded, just over 100 of them have the honor and distinction of a PSA 10 Gem Mint rating. PWCC Auctions had this to say about the card:

"Featuring the highest attack power of any of the original Pokemon cards produced; the ferocity of the artwork coupled with the might of its Fire Spin caused most Pokemon fanatics to use it with pride."

It was then compared to the likes of Mickey Mantle, Michael Jordan, and Wayne Gretzky in terms of other valuable trading cards across different sports. The craziest part, however, is that this amount isn't even the record.

Image via Heritage Auctions

Despite the rarity of this certain Pokemon card, Blastoise has beaten it out. In January, the card sold for $360,000. That is because the card was one of the original Wizards of the Coast presentation cards, used by the company to show Nintendo what they could create.