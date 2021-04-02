The Johto region introduced a solid list of brand new Pokemon after the success of Generation I and Kanto.

Several fan favorite Pokemon come from Johto. They added to the incredible list of creatures already included in the franchise. Not all of them are as popular as the rest, however.

There are a select few Grass-type Pokemon discovered in the Johto region that are unbearable. For a variety of reasons, they are simply disliked and unpopular. They are either weak, annoying, boring, or a mix of it all.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Grass Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Meganium

Meganium's situation is a bit unfortunate. As the final evolution of a fan favorite, Chikorita, it never got the same screen time. Even Bayleef was showcased more than Meganium was in the Pokemon anime series.

Ash's Bayleaf never evolved into Meganium. That was its first downfall. Compared to the other final starter forms, Feraligatr and Typhlosion, it was barely touched in the games. That led Pokemon fans to simply not care for it.

#2 - Sunflora

Sunflora just looks annoying. Its unnecessary smile is enough to make any Pokemon trainer cringe and turn away. It isn't incredibly weak, with a base Special Attack stat of 105. Its Special Defense is also 85.

While those are nice, it has a lowly HP stat of 75 and an even worse Speed stat of 30. Before it gets a chance to show off that Special Attack prowess, it is going to be wiped out by really any other Pokemon that is quicker.

#1 - Tangrowth

Tangela is not the first Pokemon that comes to mind when players think of their favorites. In order to mend that apathy, Tangrowth was introduced in Generation II's Johto region. That didn't help.

It was an unneeded evolution. Tangrowth is absolutely hideous and doesn't do enough to be useful. Moreover, Tangela only evolves when knowing Ancient Power. That comes along pretty late, considering there are other powerful Grass-types that can be obtained prior to that point.