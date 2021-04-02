Grass-type Pokemon often have a variety of weaknesses, but can be very formidable opponents in battle.

A lot of Pokemon can be labeled intimidating. The Grass-type category has its fair share of juggernaut-like creatures, who make any opposition fearful. Many of them come from the starters across various Generations.

These Pokemon are able to take the fight to any creature that stands across the battlefield. In fact, they are the toughest of the bunch, making their enemies second guess accepting the fight.

Top 5 most intimidating Grass Pokemon of all time

#5 - Sceptile

Sceptile is a no-nonsense looking reptile. It is agile enough to leap across trees in the forests where it resides. Its claws are also capable of slicing down those same trees. When it Mega Evolves, Sceptile's tail grows a stinger which it can break off and throw at its opponents. The tail then grows back each time, as long as it is still Mega Sceptile.

#4 - Venusaur

Venusaur just looks angry. Resembling an ancient dinosaur, Venusaur is an absolute tank of a Pokemon. It has demonstrated the ability to manipulate nature to its will. Several vines can appear from its back which helps it travel, attack, and defend itself. This massive monster is not one to take lightly.

#3 - Rillaboom

Rillaboom is just a giant gorilla with muscles galore. It always carries a drum on its back that it pounds when in battle. Going into a battle against a Pokemon with a war drum has to be intimidating. The drum is made out of a special tree trunk. The beat can control the roots and use them to attack and defend in battle. That is wild.

#2 - Abomasnow

Abomasnow is a terrifying Pokemon to run into on a hike through a snowy mountainside. It typically lives in isolation, but it known to be very protective of its territory and younger pre-evolutions, Snover. It swings its arms like hammers to fight off predators and unwanted guests.

#1 - Zarude

Zarude is one of the most recent Legendary additions to the series. It is known as the Rogue Monkey Pokemon and comes off as insanely vicious. Its wrists are wrapped in vines which it can control to attack, swing from trees, or gather food. They are said to be very aggressive, frightening the majority of Pokemon.