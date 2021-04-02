There are quite a few Electric-type Pokemon who are down right frightening and extremely intimidating.

With any type, there are those cute and cuddly creatures. In the Electric category, those are Pichu, Emolga, and plenty more. Those Pokemon are not going to be included on this list.

The Pokemon on this list are the most intimidating of the bunch. They strike fear into the hearts of opponents with thunder, lightning, quickness, and destruction. Fierce is an understatement.

Top 5 most intimidating Electric Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zapdos

Zapdos is a huge Electric-type bird. In fact, it is one of the Legendary bird Pokemon from Kanto. Just by flapping its wings, Zapdos can cause thunderstorms. Lightning follows as it zooms through the sky. The theory is that Zapdos only appears during thunderstorms, but many believe the thunderstorms appear because of it.

#4 - Raikou

Raikou is another intimidating Legendary Electric-type. It resembles a saber-toothed tiger, which would be pretty frightening to encounter in real life. Raikou, much like Zapdos, can create storms. It can use the clouds to fly. Its barks are like thunder and can shake the Earth. That is some power.

#3 - Electabuzz

Electabuzz is scary. It is a humanoid Pokemon with anger issues. During thunderstorms, large groups of them with fight each other in order to find the best spot, so as to be struck by lightning. The color red infuriates it like a bull and it windmills its arms to create a terrifying strike. Electabuzz and its rage problems is enough to make opponents run.

#2 - Luxray

Luxray has one of the coolest appearances of all Electric-type Pokemon. That appearance lends to its intimidating nature. Luxray is said to have such powerful eyesight that it can see through walls and other objects. In battle, that can be detrimental to creatures trying to get the upper hand underground or using the terrain.

#1 - Thundurus

Thundurus in its Incarnate Forme is definitely the most intimidating Electric-type Pokemon. This Legendary can shoot thunderbolts out of its tail. It goes on destructive rampages, bringing storms with it that strikes fear into the hearts of Pokemon and people, especially farmers. Its signature crossed arms pose exudes toughness.