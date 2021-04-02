Bug-type Pokemon are often considered the weakest in the series, and for good reason.

Bug-types litter lists of the lowest stats for any creature and even those that are fully evolved. It is a very well-known fact that Bug-type Pokemon don't live up to the standard of other monsters in the franchise.

That doesn't ring true for every single one, though. There are a handful of Bug-type Pokemon who can hold their own. They are powerful, popular, and straight-up intimidating.

Top 5 most intimidating Bug Pokemon of all time

#5 - Volcarona

Volcarona is a huge and mysterious Bug-type. It can release burning scales from its wings that set the surrounding area on fire. If the atmosphere is filled with ash and blocking out the sun, Volcarona's flames can be used as a replacement. It is a surprise that Volcarona is not even a pseudo-Legendary. It is a truly fearsome creature.

#4 - Scizor

Scizor is an extremely intimidating Pokemon. Its red color with its massive pincers are more than enough to make opponents tremble in fear. Its body is said to be hard as steel, and its pincers can crush any object. In battle, Scizor is extremely formidable.

#3 - Scyther

Even though Scyther is the pre-evolution of Scizor, it is arguably more intimidating. Scyther basically has knives for hands. The scythes can tear apart prey and opposing Pokemon. There isn't a creature in the world that willingly wants to battle something with arms that can slice through them in a single swipe.

#2 - Pinsir

Pinsir is absolutely terrifying. It has huge spikey pincers on its head and the scariest mouth of any Pokemon. It can use its pincers to crush enemies, throw them, or simply rip them in half. Pinsir can lift things twice its weight and shatter logs with ease. That kind of strength is nearly as intimidating as it gets.

#1 - Buzzwole

Buzzwole is definitely the most intimidating Bug-type Pokemon. Buzzwole is jacked, and it has a proboscis made of steel used to stab its prey. From there, it sucks the energy from its opponent to strengthen itself. This muscular creature is pretty frightening.