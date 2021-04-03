Ground-type Pokemon have always been divisive, with as many lackluster creatures as there are amazing creatures.

In Johto, many Ground-types returned from Kanto. There were a handful of brand new Ground-type Pokemon, however. This left fans eager to see how they held up against the likes of Dugtrio and Onix.

The introduction of Steelix and Quagsire was welcomed with open arms. Those are two Ground-type Pokemon who still maintain their popularity. A few others weren't met with the same love.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Ground Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Pupitar

The reasons Pokemon fans dislike Pupitar are few and far between. As the gateway between Larvitar and Tyranitar, many fans wish that they could just skip the Pupitar stage of the evolutionary line.

Being introduced in Generation II and Johto, seeing the Steel-type on it would have been great. It also doesn't have a high Defense stat like a Hard Shell Pokemon should have.

#2 - Piloswine

Piloswine was the end of the evolutionary line for Swinub in Generation II. It wasn't until Generation IV that Mamoswine became a reality. It had the same effect as Rhyperior, breathing life into the second evolution in the family.

Until Generation IV, however, Piloswine wasn't that popular. It has pretty good HP and Attack, but everything else is average at best. With five weaknesses as an Ice/Ground-type Pokemon, fans steered clear until the power of Mamoswine was available.

#1 - Gligar

Gligar is a pretty unique Pokemon. As a Flying/Ground-type, it resists both Electric and Ground attacks. It has decent Speed at 85, but very good Defense at 105. Common-use attacks such as Water and Ice were its weaknesses, though.

Fans were shocked to find out Gligar was not a Poison-type Pokemon. It has access to some very powerful Poison-type moves, but they do not receive the Same Type Attack bonus. Many trainers considered this a waste as it could only learn one Flying-type attack in Generation II and by breeding, nonetheless.