The Psychic-type category has one of the most diverse sets of Pokemon in the entire franchise.

Introduced in Kanto and Generation I, the likes of Alakazam and Mewtwo were incredibly powerful. Even to this day, they are very popular and among some of the most powerful Pokemon around.

As Generation II and Johto entered the fray, fans were excited for even stronger Psychic-types. Espeon and Celebi satisfied that craving. Others, however, didn't cut it, and Pokemon fans quickly took to disliking them.

3 most disliked Psychic Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Girafarig

Girafarig isn't disliked because of its palindrome name or because of its giraffe-like concept. The reason many didn't like Girafarig is because it is extremely boring. As a Normal/Psychic-type, it removes the weakness to Fighting but maintains the weaknesses to Dark and Bug.

That's fine, but it doesn't have great stats, and it doesn't have the best moveset either. A 90 base Special Attack is its highest. There was nothing that made it stand out as other Psychic-type Pokemon could do what it does way better.

#2 - Unown

In Generation II, Unown was almost like a new Zubat. The idea around Unown is really awesome. Their appearance in the third Pokemon movie showed a side of them that would never be seen within the Gold and Silver games or their remakes.

There are a ton of them to collect, based on the letters of the alphabet. That is one reason fans didn't care for them much. It was too big a challenge within the already massive challenge of catching them all in Johto. They can only learn Hidden Power, as well, making them pretty useless in battle.

#1 - Smoochum

Jynx was a decent Ice/Psychic-type Pokemon but was disliked for its appearance. It came off as a bit racist to some, which has been talked about for years. People turned on the Pokemon, and the company made a design change and kept it out of media for quite some time.

In Johto, it received a Baby Pokemon. A lot of people disliked the idea of Baby Pokemon. Smoochum, its new pre-evolution in Generation II, was doomed from the start. A Baby Pokemon that has ties to Jynx? It never stood a chance.