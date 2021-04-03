Dawn is a fan favorite companion to Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon anime series, but she had her fair share of stumbles.

Dawn often trained her Pokemon for both battling and competitions. She was a Pokemon Coordinator after all. That led to some interesting methods when training her partners.

Some of the Pokemon she trained would certainly have been better off elsewhere. She was not a bad trainer, but at the beginning, her obvious ignorance started a handful of them off on the wrong path.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon Dawn shouldn't have trained in the anime

#3 - Piplup

Everyone loves Piplup. It is cute, cuddly, and has a bright personality. Dawn's Piplup was one of the most entertaining parts in that era of the Pokemon anime series. As Dawn's starter though, it didn't get the immediate training it needed. Piplup was immediately shown to be a brat and a bit of a harbinger of chaos.

They often bickered with each other. As a novice, it was clear that Piplup was too much for Dawn to handle at first. While they grew closer and ended up working well together, the differences at the start really hindered what their relationship could have been.

#2 - Pachirisu

Pachirisu was very mischievous and hyperactive from the start. That rivaled the personality of Dawn. It often missed the mark when it came to Dawn's commands and landing any sort of attacks. Pachirisu was just as new to things as Dawn was.

There was even a moment when Dawn refused to feed it more treats and Pachirisu shocked her with Discharge. It often hit the human characters with accidental, purposeful, Electric-type attacks. This Pokemon was never really up for the training Dawn tried to give it.

#1 - Mamoswine

Mamoswine first appeared as a stray Swinub that ate all of Dawn's Poffins, causing distress for all of her other hungry Pokemon. After Dawn decided to bring it along for the journey, Swinub showed excitement and love for her. That quickly changed as it evolved.

Piloswine showed a drastic personality change with disobedience and indifference towards its trainer. Evolving into Mamoswine didn't help. A creature like that is meant for battle, not for contests. Eventually, it clicked a bit better with Dawn, but it was never enough to undo the damage from the past.