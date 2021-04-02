Water-type Pokemon are plentiful in the Pokedex, making it easier to pick and choose which to like and dislike.

As Generation II began and the Johto journey commenced, fans were eager to see what Pokemon would step up to rival the likes of Blastoise and Gyarados in terms of Water-types.

Feraligatr was a wonderful addition to the Water-type category alongside some others. They all weren't as accepted, however. Some of Johto's Water-type Pokemon are fairly unpopular.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Water Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Azumarill

Image via The Pokemon Company

When Johto was revealed, Pokemon fans were eager to see what Marill was all about. Some thought it was going to be a blue version of Pikachu. Instead, it was its own Pokemon, and of course, a Water-type.

It then evolved into Azumarill, who now is a Fairy-type also, but was only a Water-type originally. After evolving, Azumarill wasn't much different. It didn't have great stats or even a changed personality. That put it on a lot of people's dislike list.

#2 - Corsola

Image via The Pokemon Company

Corsola in its Galarian form is absolutely incredible. In its original form from Johto though, it leaves a lot to be desired. It has decent defensive stats, but everything else is extremely lackluster. The Coral Pokemon just didn't cut it.

It had no evolution in Johto, thus it had no way to grow stronger. Its cuteness was completely overshadowed by its incompetence in battle. In Gold and Silver, it was like the Zubat of the sea and became very annoying very quickly.

#1 - Qwilfish

Image via The Pokemon Company

Qwilfish had an awesome chance to become a powerful Pokemon. To this day, it has not received an evolution. Still, many were excited that another Water/Poison-type was making its way onto the scene.

Unfortunately, Qwilfish turned out to be a dud. It has a 95 base Attack and an 85 base Speed. Those are its highest stats. That is not nearly enough to be viable among some other Pokemon in the region. Qwilfish never stood a chance and trainers were well aware.