The Water-type category is the most abundant in the Pokemon franchise and includes some of the most intimidating beings.

While a handful of Water-type Pokemon are as cute as a button, there are plenty who exude power. They are creatures of the typing that trainers would be better off avoiding in battle.

For those that manage to capture one and train it, expect a lot of victories. They are terrifying, mean, and incredibly strong. Intimidating Water-types are among the top tier of Pokemon.

Top 5 most intimidating Water Pokemon of all time

#5 - Huntail

Huntail is one evolution of Clamperl and is definitely the more vicious of the two, as Gorebyss is more elegant. Huntail has pretty good Attack and Defense stats, with the intimidating factor coming from its appearance. Resembling an eel, Huntail just looks absolutely horrifying.

#4 - Blastoise

Blastoise is a huge turtle with cannons coming from its shell, which is intimidating all by itself. The size, its demeanor in battle, and its access to some very strong attacks make Blastoise a force to be reckoned with. This Pokemon is one of the few to receive both a Mega Evolution and Gigantamax form, giving it even more power.

#3 - Sharpedo

Sharpedo is just like a real life shark. Known as the Brutal Pokemon, Sharpedo is ultra scary. It can swim up to 80 miles per hour, with its fangs capable of ripping through steel, tearing boats and ships to shreds. If for some reason it loses a fang, they grow back immediately, keeping Sharpedo ready for battle at all times.

#2 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr is a large, strong, and intimidating Pokemon. It is known to open its powerful jaws, showing off its teeth, to intimidate foes. It then clamps down on foes or prey before violently shaking its head to disorient them. Known to be agile and fast, even with its size, Feraligatr is not a Pokemon to be taken lightly.

#1 - Gyarados

The most intimidating Water-type Pokemon is Gyarados; it even has Intimidate as one of its Abilities, which lowers opponents' Attack stat due to being so terrifying to battle against. Its brain structures change during evolution, causing it to be rather violent. Gyarados has a bad temper and is just plain dangerous.