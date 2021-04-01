The Ice-type category has some of the most ferocious Pokemon in the entire franchise.

While a handful of them are elegant and graceful, there are just as many who can intimidate any opponent in battle. Ice-type Pokemon can deal some serious damage, especially against the super powerful Dragon-type.

The likes of Articuno, Glaceon, and Lapras are some of the most beautiful Pokemon around. They won't be on this list. This list is for those that are just plain intimidating, by appearance, name, power, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Ice Pokemon of all time

#5 - Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Sandslash

Sandslash is already pretty intimidating. It has a no nonsense expression along with incredibly frightening claws. The Alolan version may be even scarier than the Kantonian one. The claws and expression remain, but the spikes on its back are pure ice.

#4 - Mamoswine

Mamoswine

Mamoswine is another Ice-type that just looks intimidating. It matches that with its power. Mamoswine is said to be able to withstand harsh colds and intense hunger for just about ever. A ten-thousand year old Mamoswine was once said to be revived after thawing. A creature that can deal with those conditions should not be messed with.

#3 - Beartic

Beartic

Beartic is like the Ice-type version of Ursaring. It is a massive bear with a temper. Beartic is capable of freezing its own breath, creating pathways across water when it needs to travel. It can also create frozen fangs and claws with its breath, giving itself weapons that are stronger than steel.

#2 - Abomasnow

Abomasnow

Abomasnow is utterly terrifying. It can create blizzards to hide itself and prevent its home from being found. It swings its arms like hammers to fight off predators that chase down Snovers for their berries. As it Mega Evolves, it becomes even more intimidating in size and power.

#1 - Kyurem

Kyurem

Kyurem, in any of its forms, is the most intimidating Ice-type Pokemon. It is a massive ice dragon. It doesn't get more intimidating than that. Legends state that Kyurem would eat people and Pokemon if they were outside at night when it appeared. It may just be a story, but it is enough to solidify its intimidating nature.