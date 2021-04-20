3 easiest battle tags to get in Free Fire OB27 version

Free Fire features the option of battle and social tags, which was introduced in the OB26 update, released in early February. These tags are displayed on the players' profiles and can be shown off to friends.

Unlike social tags, players have to earn battle tags based on their performances in matches. They will have to satisfy a given condition to unlock a tag.

Each battle tag is available in three colors depending on the number of times a condition has been fulfilled. The specifics are given below:

Bronze: 1 time

Silver: 30 times

Gold: 80 times

Most straightforward battle tags to get in Free Fire

Here is a list of some of the battle tags that players can easily obtain in Free Fire:

Dominator

Dominator tag in Free Fire

Conditions: Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor.

This tag is one of the easiest as it can be availed after defeating foes and achieving Booyahs.

Uncrowned

Uncrowned tag in Free Fire

Conditions: Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end.

Players will attain the Uncrowned tag when they eliminate foes but do not win the match.

Wrestler

Wrestler tag in Free Fire

Conditions: Eliminate opponents from close up.

This tag is relatively easier to achieve for players inclined to use Shotguns and SMGs. They can obtain it by defeating opponents in close-range combats, which is easier for players using these categories of guns.

How to display battle tags in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to do so in Free Fire:

Open the profile section

Step 1: Users must first open the profile section and click on the icon beside the personal name badge.

Click on the icon

Step 2: They can tap on the ‘Style’ section, and various tags/styles will appear.

Equip the required battle tag

Step 3: They must select the preferred battle tag and tap on the display button to equip it.

