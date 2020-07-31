3 famous footballers who play PUBG 

The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge has just concluded with several international gamers as well as celebrities partaking in the event. PUBG Mobile fans got the perfect opportunity to appreciate how popular the game actually is.

So much so that even professional footballers are finding the time in their busy lives to dedicate to the game. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise to us, because who wouldn’t want to play PUBG, right?

Three famous footballers who play PUBG

Kevin De Bruyne

Image courtesy: Indian Express

The Belgian footballer, Kevin De Bruyne, is actually a pretty decent PUBG Mobile player. De Bruyne, who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Manchester City, was a part of the small bunch of people who took part in the PUBG Mobile event.

Vote for Team Kevin De Bruyne as we prepare for the upcoming 2020 Global Extreme Challenge Cast your vote by tweeting with #pubgmxchallenge4 and show us your support. July 30th 18:00(UTC+0) catch me playing @pubgmobile https://t.co/sdtCW0h5tq pic.twitter.com/MNuV8eTXde — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) July 17, 2020

One of the best midfielders in the world currently, Kevin is actually so good at playing PUBG Mobile that he finished at the 3rd position in the Global Challenge.

Paulo Dybala

Image courtesy: Sky Sports

Yes, ‘The Jewel’ plays PUBG Mobile, and he shines through in this as well. Paulo Dybala, the Argentinian footballer, who also plays as a forward for the Serie A club Juventus, is also known by his fans as ‘The Jewel’, owing to his creative and unique play.

And we think he deserves this title in PUBG Mobile as well. Paulo was also a part of the Global event and played well enough to finish at the 5th position.

Neymar

Image courtesy: Goal.com

Even if you’re someone who does not follow football, you will still know who Neymar is. The immensely famous Brazilian footballer is one of the most highly paid footballers in the world, and he always finds the time to indulge in his passion for PUBG.

hey @playerunknown can i have a custom server? Please :) — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 9, 2018

Neymar is known to be such a massive fan of the video game, that he received a bag of PUBG themed goodies from Brendan Greene, the genius behind PUBG. The goodies even included a frying pan!