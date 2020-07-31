PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official event that featured famous personalities from various fields, outside the realm of gaming. From Belgian footballer, Kevin De Bruyne to Turkish singer Aleyna Tilki; American basketball player Ky Bowman to Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala all lead their respective country teams in a one of a kind PUBG Mobile extravaganza.

The Global extreme challenge is a cooperation between PUBG Mobile and Direct Relief (an NGO working for improving lives and health of people in need), in support of players one charity drive to fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule and Format for Pubg Mobile Global Extreme Challenge:

Match 1: Classic gameplay- The match was played on Livik map with 8 teams battling out against each other and the last team standing will win the chicken dinner.

Match 2: Survival gameplay- The points are calculated on each team's rankings with celebrity survival to get extra points. This match was also played on the Livik map.

Indian teams fought against MENA teams with 2 captains leading their respective countries. Pikachu won the online voting round and received 2 bonus points as a reward.

Participating teams from INDIA and MENA:

Team Mortal 1

MORTAL,REGALTOS,MAMBA,1XZHU

Team Mortal 2

AKSHU, VIPER, AMAN, LANGER

Team Scout 1

SCOUT, NEYOO, JONATHAN, CHUN

Team Scout 2

DYNAMO, HRISHAV, MAVI, DLLL

Team Pikachu1

PIKACHU, SHAMATTV, JODY, YIHAN

Team Pikachu 2

DD, PHR3ON, VODKA, FLAREGUNTV

Team Omsayf 1

OMSAYF, LOVE7, ALOSTORA, AL3KEED

Team Omsayf 2

HELLBOY, AEODL407, LOVE8, ABOOMAR

The first classic match was won by Team Scout 1 with 17 kills and 29 points and the second survival match was won by Team Pikachu 2, they took 2 kills and 14 points in total.

Global Extreme Challenge Final Standings :

Global extreme challenge

#1 Scout- 64 points

#2 Gading- 51 points

#3 Kevin De Bruyne- 50 points

#4 Aurelia- 43 points

#5 Paulo Dybala- 41 points

#6 Levinho- 41 points

#7 Aleyna Tilki- 40 points

#8 Pikachu- 37 points

#9 Hien Ho- 36 points

#10 Ky Bowman- 36 points

#11 Yurem Rojas- 29 points

#12 Mortal- 28 points

#13 Marian Santos- 27 points

#14 Jack Osbourne- 26 points

#15 Jay Chanathip- 19 points

#16 Om sayf- 15 points