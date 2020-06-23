3 fastest PUBG Mobile emulators for PC

Some players use an emulator to play PUBG Mobile on their desktop and laptop.

This article lists three of the best emulators that you can use to play PUBG Mobile on PC.

There are several emulators for PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: wallpapersite.com)

PUBG Mobile has grown into one of the most popular battle royale games in the industry and has been the recipient of significant praise from players across the globe.

Many players, however, wish to play the game on their PCs. Unfortunately for them, the PC version of the game requires a decent processor and GPU. This is one of the primary reasons why some casual players play it on an emulator.

There are numerous emulators that the players can use to play PUBG Mobile. Here is a list of the fastest and most-efficient emulators that you can use to play the game on PC.

Fastest Emulator to play PUBG Mobile

#1 Gameloop

Gameloop (Picture Courtesy; Gameloop.fun)

Tencent Gaming Buddy, which has rebranded to Gameloop, is the official emulator to play PUBG Mobile on PC. This emulator optimises the game to the fullest and provides an exceptionally smooth gaming experience.

It is claimed that this emulator has lower PC requirements and can run even on low-end Windows PCs.

Here is the download link for Gameloop.

#2 MEmu Player

Memu (Picture Courtesy: memuplay.com)

MEmu Player is one of the most popular Android emulators available for Windows. According to the official site, it has over 100 million downloads. It offers good features that make gameplay smooth and allows high keyboard mapping customisation, which makes it easier to map the controls in PUBG Mobile.

Here is the download link for MEmu Player.

#3 Bluestacks

Bluestacks (Picture Courtesy: hwww.bluestacks.com/

Bluestacks is the most popular Android emulator for Windows and Mac and is one of the oldest and most-trusted emulators available. It has unique features, such as recording gameplay with a single key, real-time translation and easy key mapping.

Here is the download link for Bluestacks.