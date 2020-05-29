PUBG Mobile Emulator: System requirements to play PUBG Mobile on PC

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the market. The free-to-play game had reached millions of users within just a few days of launch. PUBG Mobile has tens of thousands of concurrent players actively playing the game. In terms of reach, PUBGM is on a different level. The game runs pretty smoothly on medium-end devices with a decent processor.

PUBG Mobile offers the same gunplay and gameplay with a slight low scale to the PC version. By low scale we mean the guns don't have recoils same as the PC version. Despite being one of the perfect mobile games, many players want to play PUBG mobile on PC. Some just require a big screen to play while some find PUBG PC hard to play and often switch to PUBG Mobile on PC.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile on PC is a cheap alternative to have fun without dying all the time. Many new and old YouTubers play PUBG Mobile on PC. There are mainly two reasons involved-

It is easy to play and win matches when compared to the PC variant.

It doesn't have high-end system requirements. Which makes the game highly available to the masses.

System Requirements To Play PUBG Mobile on PC

PUBG Mobile cannot run on the PC directly. To run the game players need emulators. The minimum requirement to run the game is mentioned down below.

CPU: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz.

Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600.

NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600. Memory: at least 3GB of RAM

at least 3GB of RAM OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7

Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1GB of free storage

To run PUBG Mobile on PC without lag we recommend systems with a good GPU and CPU. Intel i-series processors are best suited for the game. While in terms of GPU we recommend having Nvidia Geforce 900 series or above. For AMD CPU Ryzen 5 or even Ryzen 3 variants are enough. For AMD GPU we recommend RX500 series(RX 560, RX 570 etc).