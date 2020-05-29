PlayStation Plus second free game For June 2020 revealed

PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2020

PlayStation Plus' second line up for June 2020 was finally revealed a few hours ago with Star Wars Battlefront 2 being announced as the second free game for June. A few days ago, Call of Duty World War 2 was the first line up to be revealed by Sony. The aforementioned PlayStation plus June line ups are worthy of your subscription as both the games are big AAA titles by famous developers.

Call of Duty World War 2 is available to download right now while players can download Star Wars Battlefront 2 starting June 2nd, 2020. The PS plus line ups will remain in the store till July 6th, 2020. After that, a new set of games will be announced.

Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the rumoured free line ups for June PS plus games. However, with Star Wars Battlefront 2 taking its place, it has been confirmed that we won't be getting Spider-Man any time soon. Star Wars Battlefront 2 has had a rough launch. The game averaged a rating of 6/10 moreover with the user ratings also not that good.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has become a good multiplayer game. With the continuous updates and some new system in play, we can assure that the game is fun to play. Call of Duty World War 2, meanwhile is an outstanding game, especially considering the Campaign mode and some of the other side modes the title entails.

To download the game players have to log in to their PlayStation plus account. This can be done from either your PS4 or through a web browser. After you are logged in, go to the PlayStation plus tab. There you can find the free games ready for download or you can do by adding them to the library.