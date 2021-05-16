3 Free Fire characters that should be avoided for Ranked mode in May 2021

Garena Free Fire has a horde of characters and many gameplay modes to offer to its players. Ranked mode is one of the most competitive and engaging modes. However, playing this game mode is not easy, and players need exemplary character to get better results.

While there are several potent characters like DJ Alok, Hayato, Chrono, etc., few characters are not so useful for Ranked mode matches. This article lists the characters in Free Fire who do not serve the purpose of the Ranked mode, and players should avoid these characters at all costs.

Note: Every character in Free Fire is helpful in one way or the other. This article lists the inefficient characters that do not match the Ranked mode requirements. This is not intended to demean the characters. This list solely reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Three Free Fire characters that are unsuitable for the Ranked mode matches

#1 - Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

Andrew's skill is known as Armor specialist, and it is a passive skillset that decreases vest durability by 2% at its initial level.

At the maximum level, Andrew decreases the vest durability by 12%.

He is not the worst choice for the Ranked mode, but plenty of other characters fulfill the same purpose with a greater advantage. For example, Shani restores armor durability with each kill and can even upgrade a vest level 1 to vest level 3 with her skill.

Hence, some skills can overpower Andrew's purpose in the Ranked mode, and players can avoid Andrew.

#2 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita's ability is called Firearms Expert, and this ability is a passive one. this skill allows players to reload submachine guns faster by 4% at the initial levels. However, when Nikita is maximized, her reloading speed increases to 24%.

Nikita is also not the worst character for Ranked mode as players often face close-range fights where reloading speed can help significantly.

But, other characters like Jai can ultimately get the better of Nikita's ability, as Jai automatically reloads a gun's magazine by 30% of its capacity, and that too for all ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and SGs.

#3 - Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Maxim's passive ability is called Gluttony, enabling players to eat and use medkits faster by 15%. This ability is unique and also quite helpful for the Ranked mode.

However, players should avoid Maxim because there are better options like DJ Alok, Xayne, and Skyler, who help players restoring HPs directly instead of boosting the medkit speed. Moreover, without any medkit during early fights, Maxim's ability will be of no use to the players.