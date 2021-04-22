Maro vs Jai vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire.

The challenge requires two players to land on the roof of Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) and fight it out with fists or melee weapons. Any Free Fire character can be used for this challenge.

This article compares Maro, Jai and Chrono to determine who is the best character for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Maro, Jai and Chrono in Free Fire

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Maro has a passive ability called Falcon Fervor. At its base level (level 1), this ability increases damage over distance by up to 5%. It also increases damage dealt to tagged enemies by 1%.

At its highest level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage dealt to marked opponents increases by 3.5%.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. Using this ability, he can reload a gun's magazine instantly by 30% after knocking down an enemy. This reloading ability is limited to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At his highest level, Jai can reload a gun's magazine instantly by 45%.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. When inside the force field, the player can shoot at opponents. The player's movement speed also increases by 5%.

The effects last three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts the player's movement pace by 15% at the maximum level. The effects last eight seconds and have a 180-second cooldown.

Verdict

While Jai and Chrono are popular characters in Free Fire, Maro was introduced to the game in the OB27 update. Since Maro is currently not available to players, it is difficult to determine how well he will do in the Factory Challenge.

Meanwhile, Jai has a great ability to reload weapons faster. However, it will not be of much use as players can only use melee weapons and their fists in the Factory Challenge.

Considering all these factors, Chrono is the best character to use for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. He will provide the player with enhanced movement speed and a defensive shield, which will be very useful when fighting an opponent on the roof of Factory.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

