Three games similar to Free Fire in 2020

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games available on mobile devices.

There are alternatives to Free Fire, however, if you are looking for something different.

Free Fire is a unique battle royale game played by millions on their mobile devices. The game is quite popular among all types of audiences, and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. However, there comes a situation, at times, when players look out for similar games, be it for whatever reason.

If you are one such gamer, here is a list of three games that are similar to Free Fire which you can enjoy, and that provides similar battle royale experiences.

Three games like Free Fire

#1 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is a battle royale game where 120 players fight it out, with the last standing player or team triumphing. The game has a gigantic map and a variety of guns that the players can make use of. The game has been developed by NetEase Games.

Rules of Survival has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store, and has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars, with over 1.7 million reviews.

#2 Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

As the name suggests, players fight it out against enemies to survive and emerge victorious. The game includes various structures (buildings & houses), vehicles, map-markings and voice communication features that make it fun to play. Also, it's low-system requirement ensures that the game runs smoothly even on low-end devices.

Hopeless Land has over 50 million downloads, and is rated 3.8 out of 5 stars, with 1.5 million reviews on Google Play Store app.

#3 Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is another game developed by NetEase Games. It is quite distinct when compared to other battle royale games, and incorporates unique features like buildings, which provide players with a refreshing experience on their mobile devices.

With over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, Creative Destruction is a quite popular option among the mobile gaming community. The game also has a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars on the same app.

The list mentioned above is not exhaustive, and there are various other mobile games that players could try out. This is just a recommendation, and collection, of games similar to Free Fire.

