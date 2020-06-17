PUBG Mobile: How to complete RP mission to pick up Military Vest

This article offers tips on how to complete the RP mission to pick up a military vest in PUBG Mobile.

Players can obtain 50 RP points upon completion of this mission.

How to complete the RP mission to pick up military vests

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game with subtle intricacies- including skins, emotes and cosmetics- that keep players interested in the game.

One of the most popular ways to get exclusive skins and cosmetics in PUBG Mobile is the Royale Pass. Players can also upgrade to Elite Pass by spending 600 UC.

Players are expected to complete daily and weekly challenge missions to increase their RP. They also can earn an extra 200 RP points by completing ten missions.

One such mission is to pick up a Military Vest (Level 3 vest) in ten classic-mode matches.

Vests in PUBG Mobile

Vests in PUBG Mobile reduce the damage taken by a player to a certain extent. Each vest has durability points which are similar to health points. When these durability points are exhausted, the vest gets destroyed. The extent to which the damage is blocked depends upon the level of the vest.

Here are the stats for each level of PUBG Mobile vests:

Stats of all the vests. (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Gamepedia)

How to complete the RP mission to pick up Military Vest

PUBG Mobile RP mission

This mission is not specific to any particular map and can be completed on any PUBG Mobile map in the classic mode. Players can queue for solo, duos or squads.

To complete the mission quickly, players can drop at some of the hottest loot spots in a map as it increases the probability of finding a military vest. Players can also loot airdrops or look for the vest in an enemy's death crate.

To complete the mission, players have to pick up a military vest in ten separate classic matches. These players will then be rewarded with 50 RP points for accomplishing the challenge mission.