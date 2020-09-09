3 games that saw a major increase in downloads after PUBG Mobile ban

The PUBG Mobile ban, which took the gaming industry by surprise, did propel a few other games into the spotlight. This was to be expected, since a lot of PUBG Mobile gamers are now looking for replacements to their favourite battle royale title, and would have jumped to some competitors in the mobile gaming industry.

Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile were two of the biggest competitors to PUBG Mobile even before the ban. So it was only natural that following the suspension, both would see a surge in the number of downloads.

Since it seemed like PUBG Mobile would never come back, even though now there might be hope, there must have been several fans who switched to other games. In this article, we take a look at the titles that enjoyed some extra business due to the ban on PUBG Mobile.

Three games that saw a major increase in downloads after PUBG Mobile ban

1) Garena Free Fire (2.1 million download surge)

Image credits: Google Play

Garena Free Fire gained a lot from the ban on PUBG Mobile. This title saw an incredible rise in the number of downloads in the four days following the ban on 2nd September. As per data on Entrackr, Free Fire's download count rose by 2.1 million in the days following the banning on PUBG Mobile.

Currently, Garena's offering stands at a total of 500 million-plus downloads on Google Play Store. It is undoubtedly benefitting from the hopefully temporary absence of PUBG Mobile in the Indian mobile gaming scene.

2) COD Mobile (1.15 million download surge)

Image credits: VentureBeat

COD Mobile is the other contender that had always given PUBG Mobile competition when it came to popularity. Since the latter's ban, Activision's offering has seen a tremendous rise in the number of downloads. As per data on Entrackr, COD Mobile had 1.15 million downloads in the four days following the ban.

Now, standing at a total download count of 100 million+ on Google Play Store, COD Mobile has managed to profit due to the ban on PUBG mobile. Even if the latter makes a hero's return, there is a possibility that some players end up sticking to COD Mobile, instead of going back to PUBG Mobile.

3) Pabje (almost 100k download surge)

Image credits: Zee Business

If you didn't already know, Pabje is an Indian clone of PUBG Mobile that suddenly began to get massively downloaded following the latter's ban, mostly because it showed up in results when people tried to look for PUBG Mobile.

Pabje, as the name probably suggests, is a cheap knockoff of PUBG Mobile. It managed to rise to more than 100,000 downloads following the ban, mostly because bored PUBG Mobile players were looking for something to make fun of.

Several gamers have left savage reviews of the game on Google Play Store, making fun of the shoddy graphics or the unnecessary ads that interrupt the gameplay. Either way, Pabje did manage to win hearts, if only for being the worst copy of PUBG Mobile ever made.