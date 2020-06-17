3 games similar to PUBG Mobile in 2020

If you are tired of playing PUBG Mobile, you can choose several other battle royale games to entertain yourself.

In this article, we take a look at three good alternatives to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Safari)

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games that you can play on your mobile phone and has subsequently attracted millions of players from different parts of the world.

However, if you are tired of playing PUBG Mobile over and over again, you can try out the games mentioned below as they are quite similar to the popular battle royale game.

Games similar to PUBG Mobile

If you love battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, here are some great alternatives that you can try out:

#1 Black Survival

Black Survival (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

As the name suggests, Black Survival is a survival game that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is developed by a Korean company named Archbears and is a great alternative to PUBG Mobile. Players who love anime will particularly appreciate this game.

Even though Black Survival cannot be categorised as a pure battle royale game, you will still find traces of one in the gameplay.

#2 Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image Courtesy: The Indian Wire)

Fortnite Battle Royale is extremely popular in the gaming market and its mobile version is fun to play as well. The quirky characters in the game are one of the primary features that appeal to its players.

You will, however, need to get used to playing this game before you can even think of winning as it is not easy. Don’t go for the win at the start. Just take your time and enjoy the game.

#3 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image Courtesy: Firstpost)

While Call of Duty has a world of its own, its mobile version can give you an essence of the greatness of the original video game.

Developed by Tencent, who are also the distributors of PUBG Mobile, this game features brilliant and realistic gunplay. There are many modes to choose from in this game and they will surely keep you engaged.