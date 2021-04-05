3 landing spots that beginners should avoid on Free Fire’s Purgatory map

Garena Free Fire has three major battle royale maps, which differ in size and scale. The three maps are Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

Purgatory is one of the most played ranked-match maps in Free Fire. The map has several locations with diverse loot options.

Having said that, there are several hot drop locations that beginners need to avoid if they want to survive longer in a match.

This article lists some of the most dangerous hot drop locations on the Purgatory map that beginners must avoid.

What are the landing spots that beginners need to avoid in Free Fire's Purgatory map?

#1 Brasilia

Brasilia is the most popular hot drop location on the Purgatory map. It is also the most dangerous area for beginners to land.

Brasilia is at the center of the Purgatory map. The area has many small buildings, apartments and houses containing high-tier loot.

A lot of players land in this location, making it a crowded place with a lot of potential for combat.

#2 Marbleworks

Marbleworks is a very popular hot-drop location located on the western side of the Purgatory map. The place has four big warehouses containing a decent amount of loot.

Marbleworks is a vast land with many open spaces. Many players land in this area to have early fights.

Beginners should avoid landing at Marbleworks as the open spaces will make it very difficult for them to escape a fight.

#3 Moathouse

The Moathouse is in the extreme northern corner of the Purgatory map. It is a very large and isolated area containing several buildings.

Moathouse contains level 2 and even level 3 loot. However, this area is quite dangerous for beginners as there are many squads who land here at the start of a match.

