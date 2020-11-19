3 major gameplay changes that PUBG Mobile Indian version will have

PUBG Mobile is one of the most prominent games on the mobile platform. Over the period, the game has seen a major rise in its playerbase. The title has found a special place in the heart of many Indian users.

However, this year hasn’t been the best for the Indian PUBG Mobile players as the game was among the list of 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Since then, they’ve been eagerly waiting for its return.

Around a week ago, PUBG Corporation announced a particular version of PUBG Mobile for users in India. The players have been over the moon about the game's revival in the country. In the press release, they further mentioned that there would be specific changes in PUBG Mobile India.

3 major gameplay changes in PUBG Mobile India

As mentioned earlier, there will be some changes made in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

The three major changes are:

#1 Default clothed character – The characters would automatically begin fully dressed in the game.

#2 Green Hit effect – This had been done to show the virtual nature of the game. In the global version of PUBG Mobile, users had an option to change the color of the hit effect. However, it is likely to be locked to green.

#3 Feature to limit the playtime – There would be a playtime limit function which would ensure healthy gaming habits for the younger audience. Earlier, there was a restriction on the playtime, but it is expected to be stricter in the Indian version.

Apart from this, PUBG Corporation had announced that they would be promoting the establishment of a branch office in India. They have also been boldly investing in hosting a professional PUBG Mobile Esports League exclusively for the users in India.

