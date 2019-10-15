3 New additions to Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite/Epic Games

Fortnite has been reborn with the introduction of Chapter 2 and a dramatic end. Season 10 ended with a Black Hole destroying the Fortnite world and claiming that it was "The End". It was really just the end of Chapter 1. A new season has arrived but this time, it's Season 1 of Chapter 2.

Fortnite was offline for a day when that happened but there were some nice hidden gems that could be found. Epic has always been unpredictable about the downtime in Fortnite but the ending of Season 10 was a sneaky way to begin downtime to push the latest patch.

There are a few new additions to Fortnite as expected in Chapter 2. Here are some noteworthy ones.

#3 New Battle Pass and XP system

While this is nothing "new" per se, the new season has received a somewhat upgraded Battle Pass. You can earn up to 1500 V-Bucks (the Battle Pass costs only 950) and they also have a new XP system.

The new XP system allows you to level faster while also gaining the Battle Pass rewards faster. The below image is a list of all the cosmetics from the new Season's Battle Pass.

#2 Upgrade Weapon Rarity

Image from Reddit user ItsScootyBro

Fortnite has found a smart way to cut back on RNG and from loot box purchases. You can now upgrade your weapon rarity for a set number of Wood, Stone and Metal. It can get costly if you want to upgrade from Epic to Legendary, costing 350 of each. Getting from common to uncommon is 50 each, uncommon to rare is 150 each and rare to epic is 250 each.

This area can be found in Craggy Cliffs.

#1 New Map

High res image of the new map

The new map is an expected but a very welcome change to Fortnite's world. The map is not entirely new, it features a remixed version of some classic areas such as Pleasant Park and Risky Reels. There is a new area called Craggy Cliffs, Sweaty Sands and some new features all over the map.

Creative Mode and Playground has also been updated.