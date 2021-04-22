Dark-type Pokemon were introduced in Generation II, but took a large step forward in Generation III and the Hoenn region.

While the likes of Houndoom and Tyranitar were never going to be surpassed, Hoenn did a good job of at least adding more Pokemon to the Dark-type category of the Pokedex.

Some of them definitely seem like they were added just to have more Dark-type Pokemon overall, but a few others were pretty worthwhile. There are three Dark-types from the Hoenn region that fans actually took a liking to.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Dark Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Sableye

Image via The Pokemon Company

At first Sableye wasn't the insane battler that Pokemon fans know and love today. That took a while, as it needed to be given its Hidden Ability Prankster. Still, this Dark/Ghost-type found its way into the hearts of trainers.

There are a lot of tricky moves that can be extremely annoying to opposing trainers. With immunities to Fighting, Normal, and Psychic-type moves, Sableye was a great match up in battle against any Pokemon. It only recently received a weakness at all when Fairy-types were added.

#2 - Sharpedo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans love creatures that are incredibly brutal and dangerous. Enter Sharpedo. It became popular almost immediately. This extremely fast shark-like creature is a monster Water/Dark-type.

It has 95 Speed and comes with a base Attack stat of 120. It has STAB move access to attacks like Bite, Crunch, and Waterfall, Sharpedo can dish out some insane damage to Hoenn opponents and those from later regions.

#1 - Absol

Image via The Pokemon Company

Absol is a very underrated Pokemon. It doesn't see the love it deserves in terms of battle usage, but fans of the series adore this pure Dark-type Pokemon. Absol has less than desirable stats other than its Attack.

Its Attack stat is a whopping 130. Only being weak to Fighting and Bug in Hoenn certainly helped its case, with a fairy weakness being tacked on. An immunity to Psychic-type attacks is too valuable and makes Absol a wonderful Hoenn fighter for any team.