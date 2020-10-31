Over the last few years, battle royale titles have picked up the pace and become extremely popular, especially on the mobile platform. Games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile are the few of the frontrunners in this genre, and boast huge player counts.

Tencent Games publishes the global version of PUBG Mobile. The game has several other versions that are published by different companies and are available only in specific regions. Many of these versions are remarkably similar to the global version of the game.

In this article, we take a look at 3 PUBG Mobile versions which are not published by Tencent Games

3 PUBG Mobile versions not published by Tencent

Here are the three versions of PUBG Mobile, which are not published by Tencent Games.

#1 PUBG Mobile Korea

PUBG Mobile Korea (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The Korean edition of PUBG Mobile is the second most popular version of the popular battle royale title, after the game's global version. This version is published directly by PUBG Corporation. Donkatsu Medal is an in-game currency that is only available in the Korean version. It can be used to open crates, and can be obtained by completing in-game tasks and also can sometimes be acquired as a login reward. It is available to players in Korea and Japan.

#2 PUBG Mobile Vietnam

PUBG Mobile Vietnam (Image Source: Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile VN or Vietnam is specifically available in Vietnam, and is published by VNG Game Publishing. The game is optimized for players from the country, as the language of the UI is changed to Vietnamese, and several alternate payment methods have been made available in the game

#3 PUBG Mobile Taiwan

PUBG Mobile Taiwan (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The Taiwan version of the game is published by HotCool Games, and is available in the Google Play Store and App Store of the region. However, there are several other ways to download the game for users of different regions. Similar to the Vietnam version of the game, it is optimized for users of the country.

