PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (31st October): Free AKM - Blood & Bone skin

Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile provide the players with a perfect opportunity to obtain several exclusive in-game rewards without spending the in-game currency, i.e., UC. However, these redeem codes have a small drawback, as only a limited number of users can use them to get these rewards.

Hence, the players have to be quick to claim these codes. Also, most of the items that are obtained from these redeem codes are for a limited duration.

In this article, we provide the latest redeem code in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for 31st October

The redeem code for a free AKM - Blood & Bone skin is BGFAZBZMRF.

AKM - Blood & Bone skin

(It is essential to note that the skin that the players will receive using this code is for a limited duration, i.e., three days.)

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Users can follow the series of steps given below to use the code.

Step 1: They can visit the Redemption Center on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: They have to enter the redeem code, verification code, and PUBG Mobile ID.

Step 3: Players can press the ‘Redeem’ button. A pop-up appears, prompting them to confirm the details that they have entered.

Step 4: Lastly, they must press the ‘OK’ button.

After the redemption procedure is complete, the players can collect the rewards from the mail section in-game.

If the users encounter an error message stating: ‘The redemption limit reached,’ it means that the code is completely exhausted and cannot be used any further to obtain the reward. There is no way around this error, and all that they can do is wait for the new code.

