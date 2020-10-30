Early last month, the Government of India had imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps because they were prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. This second wave of bans included two of the most famous battle royale titles in the country – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

These games were removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store after the suspension. However, they weren't completely blocked, and many players could access them post the suspensions.

Soon after, PUBG Corporation announced that they would take over the game's publishing responsibilities in India and that they no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in the country. This move gave hopes to fans, who started expecting the removal of the ban on these games.

But yesterday, PUBG Mobile, on its official Facebook page and Discord server, announced that Indian users would not be able to access PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile servers officially taken down in India as players get 'server is busy' error

Today morning, several players reported that they received the same message as the Facebook/Discord post when they logged into the game.

Several PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite players have reported that they are no longer able to log in and access the games. They are facing an error message which states:

"Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area."

Also, users in India are not able to access the official websites of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. They are encountering a message stating the same as seen in the Facebook and Discord posts.

