3 reasons why players should get Steffie in Free Fire's ranked mode

Garena Free Fire provides an assortment of characters, including both male and female avatars. All these characters possess unique abilities that are beneficial for players on the battleground.

One such character is Steffie, who is quite powerful and possesses a potent ability. However, she is pretty underrated, and not many players know about her capabilities.

This article lists some significant reasons why Steffie is one of the better characters for the ranked mode, the most popular rank tier-based gameplay mode in Free Fire.

Why is Steffie one of the better characters for Free Fire's ranked mode?

#1 - Her incredible ability

Steffie in Free Fire

Her in-game says that description Steffie is a pro graffiti artist with an active ability called Painted Refuge.

Her basic level 1 skill helps produce graffiti that lowers explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD is just 45 seconds long, and the results do not stack.

Steffie's highest level allows her to produce graffiti that decreases explosion damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for ten seconds.

#2 - Defensive capability

Steffie's defensive capacity is one of the best in Free Fire, making her a great choice for passive players. As mentioned before, her skill reduces both explosive damages and bullet damage drastically. This way, Steffie provides an HP advantage to players, allowing them to survive a bit longer in fights thanks to extra HP.

She can be very useful for Free Fire's ranked mode when players need emergency defense equipment to block an explosive attack or while in a gunfight.

#3 - Great choice for skill combination

Steffie is an excellent choice for character skill combination in the ranked mode. She can be coupled with Shirou's enemy tagging and damage increasing ability, DJ Alok's healing and movement speed increment ability, and Kelly's increased sprinting speed ability.

Together, this combo can be fruitful for both passive and aggressive players for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.