3 things from Helldivers 2 x Halo you shouldn’t miss out on (and leaks that might come true)

The Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration will be going live on August 26, 2025. Xbox Veterans will be taking their first drop onto hostile worlds to help Super Earth spread managed Democracy to the galaxy. With the current objective being to kill 6,000,000,000 (that's six trillion Terminids), help will be needed, and Helljumpers will undoubtedly deliver.However, the Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration is not just limited to having more Helldivers on the ground. There's a lot more to expect in terms of content, such as weapons, armor, and potentially new enemy units for players to face off against. Here's what you need to know.3 things from Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration you shouldn’t miss outHalo ODST Legendary WarbondThe Halo Legendary Warbond (Image via Sony)The upcoming Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST Legendary Warbond is perhaps the most hyped one yet. With a price tag of 1,500 Super Credits, a lot of SC farming is going to be carried out over the next few days to ensure the Warbond can be afforded. Although the cost might seem higher, given what it contains, it's well worth the price. Here's what you'll get from it:MA5C Assault RifleM6C/SOCOM PistolM90A ShotgunM7S SMGA-9 Helljumper Armor SetA-35 Recon Armor SetHonored HeirloomEye of the ClandestineThere's also ODST-themed player cards and a new title for players to equip. The Mean Green Pattern will also be available for vehicles (shuttle, exosuit, FRV) and the hellpod.Xbox players joining the frayHelldivers and Helljumpers unite! (Image via Sony)One of the highlights of the Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration is the fact that hundreds, if not thousands, of Halo veterans, aka Helljumpers, will be deploying to the front lines. They will help spread Managed Democracy and preserve the light of Liberty. With more players joining the fray, the opportunity will arise for you, seasoned Helldivers, to help get them up to speed. It's your responsibility to guide, encourage, and show them the way. Teach them about enemy types and their weaknesses, friendly fire (which isn't), and above all else, why it is important to keep moving in a fight.Some of the Helljumpers may even be able to teach you a thing or two based on their prior experience. However, no matter the differences, one thing remains the same: we're all here to preserve Super Earth. So work together or be branded a traitor.Chance to try out Halo ODST weapons without the WarbondTry out weapons even if you don't own the Warbond (Image via Sony)Don't have enough Super Credits or can't buy some for the Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration? Don't worry. You don't need to buy the Warbond to try out the Halo ODST weapons. As long as you have a squadmate who owns and brings them on deployment, you'll have a chance to try them out. Politely ask them to drop it on the field of battle, and you'll be able to pick it up and use it to deliver swift justice upon the enemies of Super Earth. You can also pick up weapons after a fellow Helldiver is killed. Use it to avenge their death, but be careful not to follow suit. Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration may introduce new Illuminate units (leak)It's no secret that ever since their failed invasion of Super Earth, the Illuminate have been rebuilding in the shadows. Although Helldivers perused them with absolute prejudice, it's impossible to defeat the Illuminate in an all-out war, for now. Based on the leaks provided by leaker Iron_S1ghts, multiple new Illuminate units are being worked on. Of course, this doesn't mean that they will be introduced on August 26, 2025, but there's a chance of it happening. Since the Illuminate will remind new players who are joining during the Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration of the Covenant, the developers may want to add a few. That said, here's the potential list of new Illuminate units:CultistIllusionistSummonerSentinelMagusOutcastsObserversXenobitesThat's a long list, and as mentioned (even by the leaker), not all of them will be added to the game at once. That said, we can still look forward to the Helldivers 2 x Halo collaboration, because if nothing else, the &quot;We Need Dudes&quot; meme will be coming true, and that's more than anyone could have expected.