Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collab: Weapons, Armor Sets, Patterns, and more

The Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration will go live on August 26, 2025, introducing the Legendary Warbond to the game – the Obedient Democracy Support Troopers (ODST), AKA The Helljumpers! The aim of this Warbond is simple: to give the look of the fabled unit every Super Earth citizen had on their school lunch box as kids.It is jam-packed with iconic weaponry, armor, Patterns, and more. Suffice to say, Xbox players who are joining the fray will feel right at home. That being said, here's everything you can expect from the Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration.Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration introduces the first Legendary WarbondWeaponsM7S SMG (Image via Sony)The Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration introduces four weapons (AR, Pistol, Shotgun, and SMG) to the already massive arsenal that players have at their disposal. Here's what to expect:MA5C Assault Rifle: An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of MANAGED DEMOCRACY. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory.M6C/SOCOM Pistol: They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we second that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field – equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. That's because sometimes, the best way to enforce PEACE is quietly.M90A Shotgun: This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies' eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about LIBERTY.M7S SMG: Silent and deadly, this SMG is the model ODST's primary weapon. With caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor, this weapon is ready to spread FREEDOM to every corner of the galaxy.ArmorFor Liberty! (Image via Sony)Two Armor Sets are being introduced as part of the Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collab, both of which will have the Feet First Passive. Players will make less noise from movement, have an increase of 30% range when finding points of interest, and will be immune to leg injuries. Here's more on the Armor Sets:A-9 Helljumper Armor Set: Step into the armored boots of a legendary Lance Corporal who served the ODST with immense bravery and courage under fire. Passive boost – Feet First.A-35 Recon Armor Set: Sleeker and stealthier than the A-9 Armor, this set is made to move and groove, with a helmet modeled after an iconic intelligence officer's headgear. Passive boost – Feet First.CapesFight in style with Capes! (Image via Sony)Two Capes will be arriving as part of the Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration. Here's what you need to know about them:Honored Heirloom: This cape, emblazoned with the ODST logo, is passed down to a Jumper's bravest child in the event of their untimely demise.Eye of the Clandestine: Some soldiers fight on the front line, and some from the shadows. Wrap yourself in secrecy with this sleek, subtle cape, and slip away from the light.MiscellaneousThe Feet First Passive will be great for stealth (Image via Sony)The Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration will also allow you to honor the Helljumpers with ODST-themed player cards and a new player title. Furthermore, the Mean Green vehicle Pattern will be available for your hellpod, shuttle, exosuit, and FRV.Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration release time and priceThe Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST Legendary Warbond will go live on August 26 at 5 am PT / 1 pm BST. Unlike other Premium Warbonds, you will not be able to purchase this using Premium Warbond Tokens. It can only be acquired by spending 1500 Super Credits.That's about everything you need to know regarding the Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collaboration. Godspeed, Helljumpers, and remember, your duty to Super Earth is never over.