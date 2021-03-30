Steel-type Pokemon are supposed to be some of the sturdiest and most intimidating creatures in the series.

That isn't always the case, however. As the Steel-type was introduced with Generation II and the Johto region, some new Steel-type Pokemon weren't type tier like others.

Steelix and Scizor set the bar very high in terms of Steel-type supremacy. A few Pokemon found in the Johto Pokedex are pretty underwhelming compared to those juggernauts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Steel Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Skarmory

Image via The Pokemon Company

Skarmory is a very solid Pokemon, to be fair. The Steel/Flying-type combination is one of the best. The reason it is underwhelming is more to do with its comparison to other Flying-type Pokemon.

Skarmory may not have the weakness to Rock and Ice-type attacks, but it maintains the Electric weakness and huge weakness to the common and powerful Fire-typing. With a base Special Defense of 70, that can be detrimental.

#2 - Magneton

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magneton is not a native Johto Pokemon, but it can be found in the Johto Pokedex. Given the Steel-typing as Generation II arrived, it also received weaknesses to Fire and Fighting-type attacks.

Trading those weaknesses for Ampharos or Jolteon is probably for the better. Magenton was an absolute wrecking ball in the Generation I games, but getting that new type did more harm than good.

#1 - Forretress

Image via The Pokemon Company

Forretress has a Bug/Steel-typing much like the almighty Scizor. Forretress isn't nearly as useful, however.

This Pokemon has a massive base Defense stat of 140. That's incredible, but with a 4x weakness to Fire and only a 60 base Special Defense, it isn't ideal.

Not to mention, Forretress has a pretty terrible moveset in Generation II. It only learns Normal-type moves by leveling up, aside from the Ground-type Spikes. The attacks that it can learn from TM are just as lackluster.