3 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used to acquire most of the items in the battle royale game including characters, pets, weapon crates, individual fashion items, bundles and more. They are even used to change a player's IGN and to purchase the Elite Pass.

However, players are required to spend money to acquire diamonds, which is not a feasible option for everyone. Hence, many players are often on the lookout for ways to obtain diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire.

In this article, we provide you with 3 legitimate ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

3 ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications to make in-app purchases for free. It has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.3 on Google Play Store.

Players would initially have to set up an account by answering a basic question. They then have to complete short surveys/studies to obtain Google Play Credit, which can be used to directly purchase Free Fire diamonds.

It is important to note that the reward per survey will vary from user to user.

#2 SwagBucks

Swagbucks requires players to perform certain tasks in exchange for their currency – SB

SwagBucks is a popular GPT (get-paid-to) website that is similar to Google Opinion Rewards. It requires players to perform certain tasks, such as answering surveys and quizzes or downloading apps, in exchange for their currency – SB.

After they have sufficient SB, players can use the currency to redeem various rewards. If there is no option to redeem Google Play Giftcards, the user can collect the reward as PayPal money and use it to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

There are several other popular GPT sites, like YSense and GrabPoints, which players can use. The overall functionality of these websites is similar to Swagbucks but the methods of reward collection will vary.

#3 Poll Pay

The only cashout method available in Poll Pay is PayPal Giftcard

Poll Pay is a GPT app and functions in the same way as most GPT websites. Users would have to sign up to the app via Facebook, Google or Twitter.

Like in the GPT sites, players will receive rewards after completing surveys or quizzes, making purchases, downloading apps and more. However, the only cashout method available is PayPal Giftcard.

(Click here to visit the app’s page on Google Play Store)

There are several other GPT apps, like Rheo TV and Easy Rewards, which players can use.

