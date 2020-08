30 Best Free Fire nicknames in August 2020

Some players in Free Fire prefer to have a unique in-game name to stand out from others. On the other hand, some players are not bothered about it that much, and prefer to have a straight forward IGN.

Free Fire allows the players to set their username when they launch the game for the very first time. Even though the players can change their names later, it comes with a cost. They are required to spend several diamonds every time they want to tweak their IGN.

Also Read: How to recover lost Free Fire account

Best nicknames for Free Fire in August 2020

#1 ๐•†๐•ง๐•–๐•ฃ๐•œ๐•š๐•๐•

#2 Dโ‚‘โ‚โ‚œโ‚•

#3 Fฮฃฮ›ะฏ

#4 ๐™ฐ๐š™๐š˜๐šŒ๐šŠ๐š•๐šข๐š™๐šœ๐šŽ

#5 แด แดแดœส™สŸแด‡

Advertisement

#6 โ‚ฑโ‚ณษŽ

#7 แ‘ญแ•ผแ—ฉแ‘ŽTOแ—ฐ

#8 โ„๐•’๐•Ÿ๐••๐• ๐•ž

#9 ๐–‚๐–—๐–†๐–Ž๐–™๐–

#10 ไน™ๅ‚ใ„ฅแŽถใ„–

#11 โ‚ณโ‚ดโ‚ดโ‚ณโ‚ดโ‚ดล‚โ‚ฆ

#12 ไธ‚ใ„ฅๅ‚ใ„šไน‡ๅฐบ

#13 ัั”ฮฑฯั”ั

#14 แด แด€ส€แด‹

#15 สŸษชษขสœแด›ษชษดษข

#16 ะผฮตssฮนฮฑะฝ

#17 ๐Ÿ ›๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ œ๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ ฃ

#18 ๐“ข๐“š๐“จ

#19 แด˜แด€ษชษด

#20 ะฏฮ›Dฮ›ะฏ

#21 IะŸFIะŸIฦฌฮฃ

#22 โˆ‚ั”ั•ั‚ฮนะธัƒ

#23 ๐’ข๐“๐‘œ๐“‡๐“Ž

#24 ฦ—ฤโ‚ฌฮ”ล

#25 ลžแปฎฮœฦคล˜โ‚ฌฮœโ‚ฌ

#26 โ‚ฃโ„“ฮฑโ‚ฅั”ึ†

#27 Oแ›—๐Œ„ฤžแŽฏ

#28 Sฮ“ฮžLLะ”ะฏ

#29 ฮ”แปฎลฆฤฆร˜ล˜ฦ—ลฆยฅ

#30 Lะ”Sฮ“

The choice of IGNs is entirely subjective. The players need to use websites like lingojam and fancytexttool since a regular keyboard doesnโ€™t have any unique fonts or symbols.

How to change name in Free Fire

The process to change the name in Free Fire is pretty straightforward. You need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the Profile button present at the top left corner of the main screen.

Click on the Yellow icon in order to change the in-game name.

Step 2: Click on the yellow icon present beside your name to change it.

Step 3: A dialogue box with a text field appears, prompting the players to enter a new name.

Step 4: Enter the name in the text field. The players will have to spend 390 diamonds to change the name.