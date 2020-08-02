A Free Fire account is a way to safeguard the in-game progress in case it is deleted from the mobile device. The players can create a guest account, or create an account using their existing Facebook, VK and Google respectively.

However, sometimes the user loses access to their accounts and wishes to recover their old account. In this case, we will show you how to go about the process to get your old account back.

How to recover lost Free Fire account?

#1 Guest Account

You cannot recover guest account in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: ffsupport.zendesk.com)

According to the official FAQ, there is no way to recover the lost guest accounts, since, the data of the guest account is stored on the device and not the store. So if the game data is deleted or device is lost, there is no way to recover it back.

#2 Facebook Account

In case the Free Fire account was created with Facebook, and you have lost the access to it, you can easily recover it it back by changing the password. You can read more about it on the Facebook help center.

The transfer of lost account is only possible in the case of a permanently deactivated account. Click here to visit the form to submit the request.

Advertisement

You can submit a request for the loss of account if you fulfill the criteria as mentioned above. However, there are some other pre-requisites which a user has to fulfill before submitting the request.

The form to submit the request (Picture Courtesy: ffsupport.zendesk.com)

You must provide all the necessary details mentioned on the form like Player ID, exact IGN and character level. In case of any mismatch, the request will not be acknowledged.

It is essential to note that you must have proof in the form of an email from Facebook, which states that the account cannot be activated again. Also, the email used for sending the request must match with that of the Facebook account.

The procedure for recovering an account created with VK or Google is the same as above.

(Note: According to the FAQ the transfer of account in any case will be allowed only if they player has lost access from the respective account and it cannot be recovered.)

Also Read: AUG in Free Fire: All you need to know