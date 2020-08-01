Free Fire offers players a wide variety of firearms that are available in two primary game modes – Clash Squad and Battle Royale. These guns are categorised into various classes, and each has its own characteristics. One of the most used categories of firearms is the Assault Rifle, which is preferred by many due to its balanced stats.

With the new OB23 update, there was the arrival of a new AR – the AUG – in the game. We talk about this weapon, its stats and availability.

AUG in Free Fire: All you need to know

AUG in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The AUG is the latest arrival in the collection of weapons in Free Fire. It has pretty impressive stats, which makes it a viable option. The magazine size of the gun is 35.

This firearm is available in Classic Battle Royale and Clash Squad (both ranked and classic modes.) Here are the stats of the AUG, taken from the official website of the game:

DAMAGE : 56

: 56 RATE OF FIRE : 61

: 61 RANGE : 56

: 56 RELOAD SPEED : 48

: 48 MAGAZINE : 35

: 35 ACCURACY : 35

: 35 MOVEMENT SPEED : 50

: 50 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

The AUG comes with a pre-equipped 2x Scope, but players can change and replace it with others. They can also equip all attachments on the gun, which makes it very versatile on the battlefield.

The OB23 update

The Free Fire OB23 update arrived a few days ago. The name of the update was 3VOLUTION, and it brought in not only a firearm but also Luqueta (Character), Mr. Waggor (Pet), Horizaline (Revive Kit) and more. There were also several balances made to the game, the stats of weapons and the speed of vehicles.