30 best unique PUBG Mobile Lite names for new players

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched more than a year after its superior version to accommodate users who lacked the necessary device requirements to enjoy PUBG Mobile. The game brings a short and intense experience to the table and runs smoothly on lower end devices.

While starting the game, players can set up an IGN based on their preference. Though the game offers an option to change the nickname later, it is not free.

Some unique IGNs players can use in PUBG Mobile Lite

List of unique names that players can try in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Here are some names that PUBG Mobile Lite players can use while setting up their account:

1) ɴaɴ

2) iɒA

3) ɮʏɛ

4) Poiʂoɳ

5)『A』『C』『E』

6) 亞ṄɨgHｲṀÅɹE亞

7) ヤOdiN

8) 彡ƠNLY彡

9) Triumph

10) lเttlєシ

11) Ġoįиįe

12) 乃丹刀

13) GeneRÅTe

14) CøŁD

15) F3a尺

16) 彡m人Đ彡

17) Ｓㄚ 么 乙

18) SｲɨĊɥ3

19) DAĐ

20) SØЦϦŁ

21) Iи¢яє∂ιвlє

22) S P I Đ Ê R

23) ɦoʟʏ

24) ʙʟaɴk

25)【Dead】

26) KnoT

27) ĊavEɹN

28) NoTHING

29) Dÿñø

30)ＤＥＶＩＬ

Additionally, gamers may utilize services such as Nickfinder which provides a collection of pre-designed names and the possibility to customize the IGN with fancy text and symbols. Additionally, users may make use of other websites, such as Fancytexttool and Fancytextguru which generate names in appealing fonts.

Steps to change the name in PUBG Mobile Lite

A Rename Card has to be purchased with 100 BC from the in-game store (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players need a Rename Card to change their IGN in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can purchase it for 100 BC.

Once users have purchased it, they can follow the steps given below to alter their name in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Gamers can open their inventory and then select the very last section.

Step 2: Subsequently, they should select the Rename Card and press the use button.

Step 3: A box will appear on the screen asking them to enter a new name.

Edited by Siddharth Satish