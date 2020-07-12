30 cool names for Free Fire in July 2020

Free Fire gives the players the liberty to change their in-game name multiple times.

Changing the nickname in Free Fire costs 390 in-game diamonds.

30 cool names for Free Fire in July 2020

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royal game that sees 50 players parachute on to an island. Players have to look for weapons and equipment to hunt down their enemies.

Some players prefer having a simple in-game name, whereas some prefer having unique and cool names that make them stand out from forty-nine other players.

30 cool names that players can use in Free Fire

#1 F1R3

#2 𝔸𝕔𝕖

#3 ɆӾ₳Ⱡ₮ɆĐ

#4 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔡

#5 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙧

#6 гєץ

#7 E̵m̶p̴t̶y̵

#8 Ｒａｖｅｎ

#9 𝕮𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖓

#10 H҉a҉w҉k҉

#11 ᴀʀᴄʜ

#12 ᴍᴇʀᴄʏ

#13 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓸

#14 D00M

#15 N1GHTMARE

#16 丂卩乇卂尺

#17 𝙼𝚊𝚡𝚒𝚖𝚞𝚜

#18 Ⓠⓤⓔⓢⓣ

#19 Ř€Ж

#20 ƧΛgΣ

#21 1C3

#22 𝖋𝖆Ց

#23 Intake

#24 ʀᴀᴅɪᴀɴᴛ

#25 𝕍𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕝

#26 ғℓαωℓεss

#27 𝓢𝓚𝓨

#28 ᕼᗩᒪᖴ

#29 𝖂𝖎𝖘𝖉𝖔𝖒

#30 ℑ𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔲𝔠𝔱𝔦𝔟𝔩𝔢

The choice of names is instinctive and intuitive. You can visit various websites to customize your in-game name by adding various symbols and using different fonts.

Click here to read the detailed guide on how players can incorporate various symbols and fonts in their names.

How to change the name in Free Fire

To change the in-game name in Free Fire, players need to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Click on the Profile button present at the top left corner of the main screen.

Press the yellow name change icon

Step 2: Press the Yellow name change icon present just below the player's name on the top left corner.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears prompting the users to change their nickname.

Step 4: Enter the new name in the dialogue box.

In order to change their nickname in Free Fire, players would have to use 390 diamonds.

