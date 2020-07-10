30 cool names for PUBG Mobile Lite in July 2020

Here is a list of 30 cool names for PUBG Mobile Lite.

A rename card can be used to change the in-game name in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Cool names in PUBG Mobile lite (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite has witnessed a massive rise in its player base over the last few months. This toned-down version of the famous battle royale PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of the game is its ability to run on low-end devices.

Some players prefer to use a unique font style and keep a symbolic in-game name. These fancy names look cool and signify creativity.

Cool and unique names for PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 🅑🅤🅛🅛🅔🅣

#2 ΛlphΛ

#3 Ʉ₦Ø

#4 Extr3me

#5 Tragi₵

#6 D么MAGE

#7 𝔻𝕆𝕆𝕄

#8 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓎𝑒𝓇

#9 尺卂ㄚ

#10 w1sh

#11 𝕾𝖆𝖌𝖊

#12 Ultimate

#13 ᗩᖇᖇᗝᗯ

#14 𝖜𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖗

#15 βŘ€€Ž€

#16 cho1ce

#17 ŜЎϻβỖĹ

#18 千丨尺乇

#19 happy

#20 Chaos

#21 ɱყʂƚιƙ

#22 RoToЯ

#23 𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓿𝓮

#24 immortal

#25 ᴀʀᴍᴇᴅ

#26 ₮ⱧɄ₦ĐɆⱤ

#27 𝖘𝖐𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖉

#28 h0pe

#29 𝓣𝓻𝓸𝓵𝓵

#30 ĐàRk

When the game is launched for the first time, it prompts the players to set an in-game name. Players can change their in-game name later on too. All they need is a rename card, which can be bought from the shop. The process to change the name in PUBG Mobile Lite is quite similar to that of PUBG Mobile.

Players need to follow the steps given below to change their name in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Go to the bottom section of the Inventory, i.e. the section below emotes.

Step 2: Click on 'Rename Card' and press the Use button.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, prompting the players to enter a new name.

Step 4: Enter the name and click OK.

