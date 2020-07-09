Iran UC trick in PUBG Mobile: Is it credible?

There are several YouTube videos which claim that UC can be purchased at a lower cost from Iran using a VPN.

In this article, we examine the credibility of this trick.

Iran UC trick in PUBG Mobile: Is it credible? (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

UC or Unknown Cash is the game currency of PUBG Mobile. This currency is used by players to purchase exclusive skins, costumes, characters, emotes and other items in the game.

While these items form an integral part of the PUBG Mobile experience, not all players can afford to buy them. This is why many players look for various tricks which will help them to get UC for a lower price or for free.

The efficiency of one such trick, called the Iran UC trick, has been doing the rounds on social media recently. In this article, we take a look at the credibility of this trick.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile Kr 0.19.0 new update in 2020

What is the Iran UC trick in PUBG Mobile?

There are several videos on YouTube which claim that UC can be purchased at a lower cost from Iran using a VPN. These videos also claim that players can get 60 UC for 6 INR using this method. To do so, players will need an Iranian mobile number and bank account, which is almost impossible to get for players who are not citizens of the country.

There is another set of videos that claim to offer a way around the problem. They advise users to befriend players from Iran and ask them to make the purchase.

Advertisement

However, a lot of users appear to have missed a minor detail.

Pricing of UC in Iran

The rates of UC in Iran are given in Toman and not in Iran Rial. Toman is the super unit of the Iranian currency (1 Toman = 10 Iran Rial). This means the cost of 60 UC is 3300 Toman or 33000 Iranian Rial, which is roughly equal to INR 59 and not INR 6 as claimed by these videos.

Moreover, using a VPN or changing location to purchase UC is not allowed in PUBG Mobile. Players should only purchase UC from authorised sources and any attempt to purchase UC using third-party applications might lead to serious repercussions.

The Iran UC trick is, therefore, not credible.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Countries with cheaper UC than India