PUBG Mobile: Countries with cheaper UC than India

UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile, which is used to purchase items in-game.

In this article, we take a look at the top five countries with cheaper UC than India.

Countries with cheaper UC than India

In-game currencies have become an integral part of all the present games. These currencies are being used for various functions and transactions that take place in the game. Like any other game, PUBG Mobile also consists of an in-game currency called UC or Unknown Cash, which can be used by players to purchase exclusive bundles, skins and emotes. It is no secret that every player wishes to get such items.

Speaking of currencies, let us take a look at the countries with cheaper UC than India in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 countries with cheaper UC in PUBG Mobile than India

Brazil

Prices of UC in Brazil

UC is the most affordable in Brazil, where players can purchase 63 UC, including the three bonus UC, for 3.9 Brazilian Real — which roughly equates to 54 INR. The royal pass costs only 530 INR. PUBG Mobile players there can purchase 8400 UC, including 2400 bonus UC, for 5300 INR.

Iran

The Iran region is not directly available on Midasbuy for making a purchase. However, according to various sites, 60 UC costs roughly around 3300 Tomas or 33000 Iran Rial, which is equal to 59 INR. The royal pass costs roughly around 594 INR.

Indonesia

Prices of UC in Indonesia

There is no pack for purchasing 60 UC here. Indonesian players only buy 263 UC, which also provides 13 bonus UC, for 50 Indonesian Rupiah, which is roughly equal to 260 INR.

Malaysia

Prices of UC in Malaysia

Malaysia is fourth on this list, and it costs roughly INR 34 to purchase 32 UC, INR 68 for 63 UC and so forth. It costs 40 Malaysian Ringgit, or 700 INR, for the royale pass itself.

Algeria

Prices of UC in Algeria

Algeria takes fifth spot on the list of countries with the cheapest UC. The smallest amount of UC that players can purchase is 30, which can be purchased for 58 Algerian Dinar or 34 INR. Players can also buy 8100 UC for 6745 INR, or 11,857 Algerian Dinar.

All prices mentioned above are taken from Midasbuy, except that of Iran.

