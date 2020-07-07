PUBG Mobile: Can players get the 'Partner Title' in the game?

'Partner Title' in PUBG Mobile is given to some players for their continuous contribution to the community.

The community team decides the eligibility for this title, and not everyone can earn it.

Can players get the PUBG Partner Title?

PUBG Mobile is immensely popular among mobile gamers. The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Player Store that further underlines its popularity.

The game has various titles and achievements that the players can unlock for themselves. Some of these titles can be earned by completing some in-game tasks and fulfilling certain requirements. However, the ‘Partner Title’ is awarded directly by PUBG Mobile, and the players cannot earn it by merely completing some tasks.

What is Partner Title in PUBG Mobile?

‘Partner Title’ is a special title that is awarded to the players for their contribution towards the PUBG Mobile community.

How to get this title?

Players cannot get this title for themselves by fulfilling some requirements. The community team of PUBG Mobile decides which content creator is worthy of this title.

PUBG Mobile official discord

Players showed their eagerness to earn the Partner Title in PUBG Mobile. They spammed the official discord channel of PUBG Mobile to know more about this title.

Error 403, a Tencent Staff member and member of the community team stated the following:

“The ‘PUBG Partner’ title is not something one can apply for. The PUBG MOBILE community team decides which moderators and content creators are eligible for this title after their continuous contribution to the community. We do not give it to players who ask for it.”

From the above statement, it is evident that the players, by no means, can apply for this title.

A couple of days ago, Dynamo tweeted that he had received the Partner Title. Maxtern, STAN ϡ GO, and other popular content creators have also received this title.

