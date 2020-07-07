PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the Livik Adventure event

The new Livik Map is now available for players to download and play in PUBG Mobile.

We discuss the Livik Adventure event, added to the game as part of the 0.19.0 update.

Livik Adventure event in PUBG Mobile

The popularity of PUBG Mobile has been on the rise since its release, and a few possible reasons are the constant updates and addition of new content into the game. As part of the new 0.19.0 update — which players can download from the Google Play Store/Apple Store — the Livik map has been introduced into PUBG Mobile.

Along with the new map, an event has also been added to the game, called ‘Livik Adventure’. If you are wondering what this is all about, then you are in the right place, as we discuss the Livik Adventure event in PUBG Mobile.

The update rolled out around 8:30 AM IST today, and is expected to be available to all the players by 11:30 AM IST.

The Livik Adventure event will run from 7th July to 21st July, and will reward players with various exclusive items and the in-game currency, AG.

It is crucial to note that whenever a player completes a match in Livik, a random region and its corresponding missions will be unlocked.

Details of the event

Rewards of the event

The map is divided into six zones/regions, each having a shared and personal mission. These missions vary across zones, and players will be rewarded for completing these missions. If the player completes all missions in a zone, he/she will be given additional rewards like a black commander set, classic crate coupon scrap and so forth.

Here are the rewards for completing all missions in each zone. The event offers players an excellent opportunity to claim these rewards!

Reward for completing all missions of 'A' zone

Reward for completing all missions of 'B' zone

Reward for completing all missions of 'C' zone

Reward for completing all missions of 'D' zone

Reward for completing all missions of 'E zone

Reward for completing all missions of 'F' zone

