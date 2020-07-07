PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update: Exclusive Livik map released

Here are the complete details of the new Exclusive map Livik released in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Livik Map

The most awaited exclusive map of PUBG Mobile, Livik has finally released as a part of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update. It is available to play in the Classic section of the game and doesn't need to be downloaded separately.

Livik map is the smallest map in the game. Players can download the 0.19.0 update from Google Playstore and Apple Store to play the map.

Livik Map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

Livik is a small-sized 2x2 action-packed battle royale map in which a match will last for about 15 minutes. Also, it is a Nordic-style map with beautiful grasslands and waterfalls in the south, a snowy terrain towards the north and a desert in the southwest.

The map was teased as a puzzle about a month ago on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile:

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

The developers have added new elements and places of interactions like hot springs and waterfalls.

Here is a quick tour of the Livik map:

There will be physical impact of the water flowing from the waterfall. Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing at the top of the waterfall. Along with this, an exclusive vehicle (Monster Truck) has also been added to the game:

In addition to the terrain design, and considering the new map's short combat time and fast-paced settings, two new weapons will be added to enhance the gameplay experience:

P90: The original submachine gun (SMG) from the Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained in the new map.

The original submachine gun (SMG) from the Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained in the new map. MK12 burst sniper rifle: The MK12 provides a high-speed burst, which makes it a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights.

The MK12 provides a high-speed burst, which makes it a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights. A vast majority of sniper rifles, rifles and submachine guns will be available with extended barrels.

