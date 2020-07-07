PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update for Android: APK download link

A step by step guide to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update APK.

The size of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is around 1.84 GB while for new players, the size would be around 2.5 GB.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update APK

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update has been officially released on Google Play Store, and the game servers are live now. The latest update has brought several new content additions to the game. The latest version includes a Livik map, new arena gameplay, library mode, cheer park and much more.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is around 1.84GB for Android devices. For new players, the size of the game will be around 2.5GB. Players can download the 0.19.0 version from Google Play Store. However, for those who are unable to download it due to any possible errors, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game via an APK file.

Here's how you can download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update APK.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update APK: https://bit.ly/2BNw6Mr

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_trunk_No73_0.19.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 1.84 GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.

