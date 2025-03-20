What does the Empathy stat do in 33 Immortals?

33 Immortals features a few stats to keep track of, including Empathy. While Attack increases base damage and Vitality increases base health, Empathy has to do with the key aspect of the gameplay loop in Thunder Lotus' latest indie MMO roguelike: co-op. This makes it as vital as the other two stats to focus on if players want to brave the dangers of Purgatory and beyond successfully with 33 other rebels in the same session.

Ad

Here's everything to know about what the Empathy stat does in 33 Immortals. Read on to know more.

What Is Empathy in 33 Immortals?

Empathy is to the right of the health bar alongside the Attack and Vitality icons (Image via Thunder Lotus)

Empathy is one of three key stats to keep track of and is indicated by a purple "hugging" icon. To summarize, it boosts the efficiency of all co-op skills a player uses while also increasing the damage of Co-Strikes, or multiple hits on one target by multiple allies.

Ad

Trending

There are different weapons in the game, each granting access to a unique co-op skill which can be activated by holding Left Shift on the PC or LB/L1 on the controller. These can range from slowing down foes to granting a shield to allies. Here are all skills:

Bow (Arrow Volley): Launches a burst of arrows in a wide area. More Empathy increases the duration of the volley.

Launches a burst of arrows in a wide area. More Empathy increases the duration of the volley. Sword (Shield): Grants three players a shield that can withstand a hit. Shield durability increases with more Empathy.

Grants three players a shield that can withstand a hit. Shield durability increases with more Empathy. Dual Dagger (Greedy Strike): Generates Greedy Strikes and more Empathy increases damage stacked by the skill.

Generates Greedy Strikes and more Empathy increases damage stacked by the skill. Staff (Slow): Covers a large area of the ground in a mist that slows all enemies inside. Increased Empathy lets this mist linger around for longer.

Ad

To activate them, players must first fill up the co-op skill gauge in the bottom left corner of the game by defeating foes. Then the user and additional players must stand in the sigils that appear on the ground. Note that players will be vulnerable to enemy attacks since this generally has them stay still, so they must activate their co-op skills when the window arises.

Read More: Will 33 Immortals come to Xbox One

Ad

33 Immortals is currently available on PC and Xbox Series X|S through Early Access.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.