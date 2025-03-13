Will 33 Immortals come to Xbox One?

In 33 Immortals, you take control of a damned soul, fighting through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven as you rebel against a cruel God. It stands out for its massive 33-player co-op mode. Unfortunately, if you're wondering whether this action-packed roguelike will come to Xbox One, the answer is no. The game is set to release in early access on March 18, 2025, but will only be available on Windows and Xbox Series X|S.

Here’s what we know about the release platforms and gameplay features.

33 Immortals is not coming to Xbox One

Your main mission is to defeat a demon (Image via Thunder Lotus Games)

Currently, 33 Immortals is confirmed to launch in early access on PC and Xbox Series X|S on March 18, 2025. While there is no official word, it's likely not coming to Xbox One because of hardware limitations.

As mentioned, the game features a massive 33-player co-op mode with intense real-time action, which demands significant processing power and fast loading times. The Xbox One, released in 2013, simply may not have the capability to handle the game’s scale and complexity without sacrificing performance.

However, there’s still hope for players on other platforms. Developer Thunder Lotus Games has a history of bringing its previous titles to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles at launch or later.

Gameplay features

You’ll start each session in the Dark Forest hub, where you can choose your character role — melee, ranged, support, or tank. From there, you’ll step through the Eternal Gate into the battlefield.

Your goal is to complete Torture Chambers — mini-dungeons that reward you with powerful Relics. Be careful, as completing a chamber triggers God’s wrath, setting the entire map on fire. If you survive, you’ll move on to Ascension Battles with smaller teams. These battles unlock Legendary Relics that give your whole team a major advantage.

You can personalize your avatar with different cosmetic items and equip up to 14 weapons inspired by the seven deadly sins and seven heavenly virtues. Working with your team is crucial, as you’ll need to combine your powers to unleash devastating co-op moves.

For now, if you want to experience the intense battles and strategic teamwork of 33 Immortals, you’ll need a PC or an Xbox Series X|S.

