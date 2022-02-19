35MM, PlayStation's next horror game, has received a brand new gameplay trailer

35MM, a post-apocalyptic photography game that debuted on the PC in 2016, will be released on the PlayStation 4 in March, as per Sony. The plot follows two travelers attempting to live in their tough environment while documenting it.

Sony confirmed in November that 35MM would be arriving in its PlayStation consoles as a PS4 port, and that launch appears to be on schedule. The company released a new gameplay trailer on YouTube in anticipation of the release.

35MM is a post-apocalyptic tale about two travelers who embark on a tour over what was once Russia's wasteland. A "global epidemic" ravaged the planet, wiping out much of the world's people and infrastructure.

Players will travel through desolate towns, cities, forests, fields, and other areas of what is described as the huge countryside in the game.

35MM is about photographing a post-apocalyptic Russia

The gameplay trailer demonstrates some of the camera capabilities found in the game, like the main character using an ancient 35mm film camera while also allowing the player to halt time to capture a precise moment. The angle of view, focal length, depth of field, and exposure can all be changed.

The photography example setting is particularly dull (Image via Steam)

The game's options were undoubtedly quite wide at the time of its original production, but they haven't aged well. The photography example setting is particularly dull, as it pales compared to the photo options found in more current AAA games. This sentiment was expressed in several comments on the launch video.

These AAA games not only have more photo options, but they also have much better-looking graphics. Some instructors have also started teaching photography skills in games like God of War and Spider-Man, which offer incredibly sophisticated camera settings.

The game will be available on March 2 through the PlayStation Store but has no revealed price. Given its age and the fact that it can be purchased for $9 on Steam, it shouldn't be that pricey.

Edited by Srijan Sen